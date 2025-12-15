CMHC reports November housing starts up 9.4 per cent from October

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 9:05 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 9:47 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts rose 9.4 per cent in November.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 254,058 units in November, up from 232,245 units in October.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 20,485 units.

Actual housing starts were down three per cent year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 21,870 units in November, compared with 22,501 a year ago.

CMHC says the year-to-date total was 219,077 units, up four per cent from the same period in 2024.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was down 1.7 per cent in November at 264,445 units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a law enforcement...

34m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

32m ago

What to know about the attack on the Hannukah festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

47m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

3h ago

Top Stories

Family member questioned after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators were questioning a family member of director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele after they were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a law enforcement...

34m ago

Inflation steady at 2.2% in November despite grocery price hike

Rising costs at the grocery store were causing fresh pain for consumers in November even as Statistics Canada reports the overall inflation rate held steady in the month. The agency said Monday that...

32m ago

What to know about the attack on the Hannukah festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

47m ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a Scarborough apartment complex on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

1h ago

1:45
Warmer and wetter weather expected this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week as rain showers move in. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

19h ago

5:20
16 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 16 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

8h ago

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

December 13, 2025 7:05 pm EST EST

More Videos