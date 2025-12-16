Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell set to participate in Canadian TikToker’s read-along

TORONTO — Twenty artists and advocates are joining forces for a “read-along” video in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

They’ll read from “Guinea Pigs Don’t Wear Pants,” written by Canadian TikToker Chris Paul Farias, as part of the It Gets Better Queerathon on Wednesday.

The forthcoming children’s book, which is due to be published by Rebel Goose Books in June, celebrates kids’ self-expression across the gender spectrum.

The pop culture figures participating include Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell and Sharon Hampson of Sharon, Lois & Bram, as well as Tom Wilson of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings.

The Queerathon will be streamed on Twitch at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The year-end fundraiser is due to feature segments with other LGBTQ+ content creators, including a “cozy Minecraft building” session and a highlight reel of kittens at the Kitten Rescue L.A.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press