The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are set to announce the results of a sweeping investigation into organized auto theft, which officials say is fuelling criminal networks and threatening community safety across Ontario.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. in Mississauga.

Authorities are expected to outline the findings of a complex, lengthy probe into a criminal organization accused of facilitating the movement of stolen vehicles from Canada to overseas destinations.

Auto theft has surged in recent years across Ontario, with police and insurance experts warning that criminal organizations are increasingly targeting high-value vehicles for export.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, OPP Detective Inspector Scott Wade, CBSA Executive Director of the Greater Toronto Area Region (GTAR) Trishann Pascal, CBSA Acting Director of Intelligence and Investigations Abeid Morgan and Bryan Gast, Équité Association National Vice President, Investigative Services, will be in attendance.