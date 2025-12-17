OPP, CBSA to reveal results of major auto theft investigation in Mississauga

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 17, 2025 7:46 am.

Last Updated December 17, 2025 8:43 am.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are set to announce the results of a sweeping investigation into organized auto theft, which officials say is fuelling criminal networks and threatening community safety across Ontario.

The press conference will take place on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. in Mississauga.

Authorities are expected to outline the findings of a complex, lengthy probe into a criminal organization accused of facilitating the movement of stolen vehicles from Canada to overseas destinations.

Auto theft has surged in recent years across Ontario, with police and insurance experts warning that criminal organizations are increasingly targeting high-value vehicles for export.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, OPP Detective Inspector Scott Wade, CBSA Executive Director of the Greater Toronto Area Region (GTAR) Trishann Pascal, CBSA Acting Director of Intelligence and Investigations Abeid Morgan and Bryan Gast, Équité Association National Vice President, Investigative Services, will be in attendance.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto gets a taste of mild air, December rain showers before winter tightens its grip

Toronto is in for a mixed bag of weather over the next few days, with a brief spell of milder air and rain arriving Thursday before colder conditions and flurries return heading into the weekend. Wednesday...

1h ago

Canada Post 'fully prepared' for holiday rush after last year's disruptive strike

Canada Post says it's ready for the holiday rush and expects to deliver letters and parcels on time coming out of its labour turmoil of the past two years. The postal service said Tuesday that commercial...

3h ago

Feds, Ontario to sign deal reducing regulatory burden on Ring of Fire, other projects

TORONTO — Ottawa and Ontario are set to sign a deal Thursday that will reduce the regulatory burden on large projects, including the road to the Ring of Fire, The Canadian Press has learned. Provincial...

3h ago

Accused gunman in Bondi Beach shooting charged with 15 counts of murder

An accused gunman in Sydney’s Bondi Beach massacre was charged with 59 offenses including 15 charges of murder on Wednesday, as hundreds of mourners gathered in Sydney to begin funerals for the victims. Two...

17m ago

Top Stories

Toronto gets a taste of mild air, December rain showers before winter tightens its grip

Toronto is in for a mixed bag of weather over the next few days, with a brief spell of milder air and rain arriving Thursday before colder conditions and flurries return heading into the weekend. Wednesday...

1h ago

Canada Post 'fully prepared' for holiday rush after last year's disruptive strike

Canada Post says it's ready for the holiday rush and expects to deliver letters and parcels on time coming out of its labour turmoil of the past two years. The postal service said Tuesday that commercial...

3h ago

Feds, Ontario to sign deal reducing regulatory burden on Ring of Fire, other projects

TORONTO — Ottawa and Ontario are set to sign a deal Thursday that will reduce the regulatory burden on large projects, including the road to the Ring of Fire, The Canadian Press has learned. Provincial...

3h ago

Accused gunman in Bondi Beach shooting charged with 15 counts of murder

An accused gunman in Sydney’s Bondi Beach massacre was charged with 59 offenses including 15 charges of murder on Wednesday, as hundreds of mourners gathered in Sydney to begin funerals for the victims. Two...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Mild temperatures with rainy conditions

Toronto will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday along with rainfall starting at night and into Thursday.

13h ago

2:52
Muslim family forced to move burial

A tragic loss became doubly heartbreaking for one southern Ontario family, who say they learned during their daughter’s funeral that she could not be buried in the cemetery near their home. OMNI News Reporter Loveen Gill reports.

13h ago

3:41
Toronto Council votes to speed up new Finch West LRT

Criticized as moving too slow, city staff will now study ways to improve speeds on the newly opened Finch West LRT. As Alan Carter reports opponents of Mayor Olivia Chow say this should have been done before.

15h ago

0:33
Toronto Tempo unveils inaugural WNBA jerseys

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their inaugural WNBA jerseys on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Canada’s first team in the league as they prepare for their debut season.

21h ago

2:20
Thorncliffe Park fire extinguished after more than two weeks of blaze

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials, but it remains unclear when residents will be able to return home.

23h ago

More Videos