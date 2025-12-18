2 pedestrians struck by vehicles during Richmond Hill crash
Posted December 18, 2025 5:17 pm.
Last Updated December 18, 2025 5:51 pm.
Two pedestrians have been struck following a collision involving two vehicles in Richmond Hill.
York police say there was a collision involving two vehicles and the pedestrians were also struck during the incident just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Leslie Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.
Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
One person on the scene was found without vital signs, according to Toronto EMS. They assessed four people on the scene, confirming one person had been taken to a trauma centre and two others had been taken to local hospitals.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.