2 pedestrians struck by vehicles during Richmond Hill crash

Two pedestrians have been struck following a collision involving two vehicles in Richmond Hill.

York police say there was a collision involving two vehicles and the pedestrians were also struck during the incident just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Leslie Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

One person on the scene was found without vital signs, according to Toronto EMS. They assessed four people on the scene, confirming one person had been taken to a trauma centre and two others had been taken to local hospitals.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.