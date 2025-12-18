Weekend need-to-know: Winter skating spots open for the holiday season

Holiday Skating at the YZD Hangar. Photo credit: YZD.ca

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 18, 2025 10:23 am.

Just ahead of the holidays, skating rinks are opening up around the city. Grab your skates and some hot chocolate to enjoy the start of the winter. Keep in mind, there is a service adjustment on the Lakeshore West GO transit line.

Hangar skating at YZD begins

Skating at the Hangar will open this Friday with its largest rink ever with more than 6,000 square feet of ice.

Kick off the season with the Glow and Glide night event Friday featuring LED drummers, performances, and festive lights.

There will be free skating, affordable skate rentals throughout the winter season as well as daily drop-in arts programming led by North York Arts inside the YZD Experience Centre.

Warm up with hot drinks, local bites, and the city's most spirited holiday gathering.

Opening night begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Winter skating at the Bentway opening weekend

Another season skating under the Gardiner Expressway will be underway this weekend. The winter skating trail at the Bentway opens to the public on Saturday with a cozy skate-and-sip event including free skate rentals, hot drinks, maple taffy and photo opportunities.

It runs Dec. 20-23 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival

The annual Winter Solstice Festival in Kensington Market is back this weekend. On Saturday, solstice lanterns will be for sale from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Around 6 p.m. the parade assembly will begin before it kicks off at 7 p.m. to celebrate the longest night of the year.

TTC/GO closures

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

On Dec. 20 – 21, planned construction is taking place on Lakeshore West for future, frequent service and to replace the Etobicoke Creek bridge.

Train service will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO. GO buses replace train service and will run between Oakville and Clarkson GO to Bramalea GO, to connect you to eastbound Kitchener line train service to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or west from Exhibition GO. Special trains will run between Exhibition GO and Union Station on a special schedule.

Alternative routes can be found here.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Top Stories

Freeze-thaw cycle to create more potholes across GTA

Toronto's ongoing swing between warm and cold weather is creating prime conditions for potholes and potentially hazardous travel. "We are into this freeze thaw cycle," CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha...

2h ago

18-year-old arrested in Whitby after firearm located in vehicle

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a firearm was located in a vehicle he was driving in Whitby, according to police. Durham police say they initiated a traffic stop on Dec. 17, in the area of Dundas...

1h ago

New pay transparency rules poised to shake up Ontario's labour market, experts say

Workers and employers in Ontario are gearing up for significant changes in the hiring process as new pay transparency requirements are set to come into effect next year. The province is the latest to...

23m ago

Conservatives look to turn the page after 'terrible disappointment' of 2025

One year ago, Pierre Poilievre appeared to be on the cusp of achieving two things he'd wanted for a long time: the end of Justin Trudeau's political career, and a majority Conservative government with...

2h ago

