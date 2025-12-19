1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) hit for a stolen car around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 south.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with an unrelated vehicle. One person from the unrelated vehicle was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Two suspects who were in the stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Finch is closed between Humberline Drive and Humber College Boulevard, while Humber College Boulevard is closed from Finch to Humberline for the investigation.