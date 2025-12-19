1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 19, 2025 11:19 am.

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) hit for a stolen car around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 27 south.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with an unrelated vehicle. One person from the unrelated vehicle was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Two suspects who were in the stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Finch is closed between Humberline Drive and Humber College Boulevard, while Humber College Boulevard is closed from Finch to Humberline for the investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

11m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly helping ISIS plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

0m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shooting in area of North York

Toronto police are responding to an area of North York for reports of a possible shooting. Officers were called to Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:50 a.m. on Friday. Police...

34m ago

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

11m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly helping ISIS plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

0m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Police investigate reports of shooting in area of North York

Toronto police are responding to an area of North York for reports of a possible shooting. Officers were called to Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 10:50 a.m. on Friday. Police...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

16h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

20h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

December 18, 2025 11:42 am EST EST

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

December 18, 2025 11:13 am EST EST

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos