Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month.

Authorities say multiple carjackings were carried out over a span of a few days. On Dec. 10, at around 8:40 p.m., a suspect vehicle intentionally struck the rear of a BMW SUV near Humberwest Parkway and Queen Street East in Brampton.

The victim fled on foot, and the vehicle was later found damaged and abandoned.

On Dec. 13, at approximately 5:20 p.m., three suspects armed with a knife confronted a driver near Eglinton Avenue and Ridgeway Drive in Mississauga.

Police said the victim surrendered his keys, and the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, which was later involved in a collision on Highway 403. Police say the suspects were then seen entering the same vehicle used in the first carjacking.

3 arrested days later in Mississauga

On Dec. 15, at around 5 p.m., officers observed the suspect vehicle near Dundas Street West and Winston Churchill Boulevard. The occupants, wearing masks and gloves, were arrested with assistance from K9 and Tactical Units, preventing another carjacking.

Tayvien Coley, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime. His photo has been released.

Two 16-year-old males from Brampton and Mississauga were both charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), the identities of the two young persons cannot be released.

A search warrant executed at a Mississauga residence led to the seizure of offence-related property.

PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said the arrests bring an end to a dangerous crime spree:

“These were violent crimes which will carry lasting impacts on the victims and our community,” he said. “The arrests will end this crime spree, prevent others in our communities from being targeted and ensure the suspects are held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators.