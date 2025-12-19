Man on probation charged in Richmond Hill transit bus sexual assault

On Dec. 18, investigators arrested Saman Salimianrizi, 31, of no fixed address. He has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 19, 2025 11:49 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:50 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a man already on probation for similar offences in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault on a transit bus.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 between 6 and 7 p.m., when a victim reported being assaulted while travelling on a northbound bus from Finch Station in Toronto to the Richmond Hill terminal.

Police say the suspect sat beside the victim and touched her in a sexual manner.

The victim immediately stood up, confronted the suspect, and reported the incident to the bus driver. The suspect fled the bus before police arrived.

Investigators believe the same suspect later travelled to Brampton, where he targeted additional victims.

On Dec. 18, investigators arrested Saman Salimianrizi, 31, of no fixed address. He has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation.

Police emphasized that at the time of these offences, Salimianrizi was already on probation for similar sexual assault offences in both York Region and Toronto.

YRP has released images of the accused, saying they believe he may be connected to other incidents in York and Peel regions.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been victimized to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

8m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

52m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

42m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

8m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly working for ISIS to plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

52m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

42m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

16h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

20h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

December 18, 2025 11:42 am EST EST

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

December 18, 2025 11:13 am EST EST

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos