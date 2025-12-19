York Regional Police (YRP) say a man already on probation for similar offences in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault on a transit bus.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 between 6 and 7 p.m., when a victim reported being assaulted while travelling on a northbound bus from Finch Station in Toronto to the Richmond Hill terminal.

Police say the suspect sat beside the victim and touched her in a sexual manner.

The victim immediately stood up, confronted the suspect, and reported the incident to the bus driver. The suspect fled the bus before police arrived.

Investigators believe the same suspect later travelled to Brampton, where he targeted additional victims.

On Dec. 18, investigators arrested Saman Salimianrizi, 31, of no fixed address. He has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation.

Police emphasized that at the time of these offences, Salimianrizi was already on probation for similar sexual assault offences in both York Region and Toronto.

YRP has released images of the accused, saying they believe he may be connected to other incidents in York and Peel regions.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been victimized to come forward.