Police investigating suspected homicide in Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto Police Service Forensic Identification Services vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 20, 2025 2:52 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2025 4:16 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.

According to authorities, a person was found dead inside a residence near Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the death has been classified as a homicide.

In a statement to CityNews, investigators say they are working on identifying the victim and notifying their next of kin before releasing any more information. However, they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to public safety.

No other details were immediately available.

