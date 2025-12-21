Man, 32, charged in Mississauga sex assault investigation faces similar charges in York Region

Police have released an image of 32-year-old Saman Salimianrizi (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 21, 2025 9:51 am.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga.

According to police, Saman Salimianrizi boarded a bus on November 18 and sat beside a woman who was unknown to him.

Investigators say Salimianrizi proceeded to sexually assault the woman while the bus was in motion and then fled. He was apprehended a short distance away by police and charged with sexual assault and two counts of breaching probation.

He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Police say Salimianrizi is also facing sexual assault charges for a similar incident that occured in York Region and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. Authorities say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about...

33m ago

TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar early Sunday morning. The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay...

40m ago

Hundreds of public servants to learn about job cuts in the new year

OTTAWA — Federal public servants are expected to learn about job cuts in their departments when they return from their holiday break. Departments such as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment...

2h ago

Prince William brings his son to the same homeless shelter he first visited with Princess Diana

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, put on aprons to help make Christmas lunch at a homeless shelter, a charity that the Prince of Wales first visited as a child with his...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 man critically injured in early morning Oshawa shooting: police

Police in Durham Region are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning. Authorities say they received a call just after 6 a.m. about...

33m ago

TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar early Sunday morning. The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay...

40m ago

Hundreds of public servants to learn about job cuts in the new year

OTTAWA — Federal public servants are expected to learn about job cuts in their departments when they return from their holiday break. Departments such as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Environment...

2h ago

Prince William brings his son to the same homeless shelter he first visited with Princess Diana

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, put on aprons to help make Christmas lunch at a homeless shelter, a charity that the Prince of Wales first visited as a child with his...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

11h ago

2:12
Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts who are urging Canadians to get their flu shot.

16h ago

2:19
Man dead following shooting in Mississauga neighbourhood

A Mississauga neighbourhood, described by residents as quiet and safe, has left many shaken after gunfire left one man dead. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

1:03
Police appeal for help finding man who went missing two years ago

Toronto police say Taron Stepanyan left his Scarborough residence on December 23, 2023, and hasn’t been heard from since.

19h ago

1:13
Mississauga shooting leaves one man dead

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting in Mississauga late Friday night.

19h ago

More Videos