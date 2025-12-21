Man, 32, charged in Mississauga sex assault investigation faces similar charges in York Region
Posted December 21, 2025 9:51 am.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga.
According to police, Saman Salimianrizi boarded a bus on November 18 and sat beside a woman who was unknown to him.
Investigators say Salimianrizi proceeded to sexually assault the woman while the bus was in motion and then fled. He was apprehended a short distance away by police and charged with sexual assault and two counts of breaching probation.
He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.
Police say Salimianrizi is also facing sexual assault charges for a similar incident that occured in York Region and believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.