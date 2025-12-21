Police officer sent to hospital after Etobicoke car crash

A Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital Sunday morning with injuries stemming from a vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

According to authorities, the officer was responding to a call at approximately 9:38 a.m. with its emergency equipment activated near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue when their cruiser collided with another vehicle.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured, police say.

A traffic pole was damaged during the crash. As a result, traffic lights are out at the intersection.

Roads in the area are closed while crews tend to the scene.