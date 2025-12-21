TTC streetcar derailed after car crash on Richmond Street West

Toronto police are responding to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a TTC streetcar.

The crash happened in the downtown core just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Bay Street and Richmond Street West.

Police say the collision derailed the streetcar. No injuries were reported.

Roads in the area are closed while crews attend to the scene.

The TTC says its westbound 501 streetcars are taking a detour via Church Street, King Street West and Spadina Avenue.

The northbound and southbound 19 bus is also taking a detour via Adelaide Street West, Church Street and Dundas Street West.

Check back for updates.