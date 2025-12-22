3 suspects wanted in Entertainment District stabbing that left man with serious injuries

Police have released photos of three male suspects who are wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 22, 2025 2:37 pm.

Toronto police have released photos of three male suspects who officers say are wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in the city’s Entertainment District over the weekend.

According to investigators, a man in his 20s got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male suspect at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday near Duncan and Pearl streets.

Police say the suspect was armed with a knife and when the victim attempted to flee, he was tackled by a second unknown male and was stabbed multiple times by the first suspect.

The victim was then assaulted by a third unknown male, authorities added.

“All three suspects fled the area on foot westbound on Pearl Street,” police wrote in an update shared on Monday. “The victim was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries.”

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing on Dec. 20, 2025. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

Investigators say all three suspects are men between the ages of 20 and 25.

The first suspect is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black zip-up puffer-style jacket, distressed blue jeans and grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as being between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall. He was last seen sporting black braids and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a circle ring design, blue jeans and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as being between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall with black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a gold or yellow emblem and a black zippered jacket, blue pants, white shoes and a surgical mask.

Top Stories

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

1h ago

Diab caps student visa applications for 2026, pauses some permanent residency streams

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab issued new ministerial instructions that include requiring provincial or territorial attestation letters for study permits with the goal of capping foreign student...

59m ago

Carney names former investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada’s next ambassador in Washington. Carney’s office said Mark Wiseman, who begins the role...

1h ago

2 men accused of using online ads to lure women into becoming overseas drug mules

Canadian authorities have arrested and charged two men who are accused of using online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country. A joint investigation between...

2h ago

