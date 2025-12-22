Toronto police have released photos of three male suspects who officers say are wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in the city’s Entertainment District over the weekend.

According to investigators, a man in his 20s got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male suspect at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday near Duncan and Pearl streets.

Police say the suspect was armed with a knife and when the victim attempted to flee, he was tackled by a second unknown male and was stabbed multiple times by the first suspect.

The victim was then assaulted by a third unknown male, authorities added.

“All three suspects fled the area on foot westbound on Pearl Street,” police wrote in an update shared on Monday. “The victim was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries.”

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing on Dec. 20, 2025. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

Investigators say all three suspects are men between the ages of 20 and 25.

The first suspect is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black zip-up puffer-style jacket, distressed blue jeans and grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as being between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall. He was last seen sporting black braids and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a circle ring design, blue jeans and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as being between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall with black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a gold or yellow emblem and a black zippered jacket, blue pants, white shoes and a surgical mask.