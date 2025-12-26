A man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in Oshawa earlier this week.

Authorities say they received a call at 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who was found in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds near Park Road South and John Street West.

The victim – who has since been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Russell — was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Later that day, police located one of Russell’s suspected killers and took him into custody. In a news release issued on Wednesday, the Durham Regional Police Service announced the arrest of 33-year-old Nicholas Robbins of Oshawa. He was charged with second-degree murder and held for a bail hearing.

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing in Oshawa on Dec. 23, 2025. (CityNews/Jeff Ducharme)

Investigators also said they were looking for a second suspect identified as 44-year-old Michael Waterman of Peterborough. He surrendered to police on Friday after officers discovered him at a residence near Dalhousie Street and Aylmer Street.

Waterman was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is also wanted in connection with a separate homicide that occurred in Peterborough on Dec. 6.

Four suspects identified in Peterborough homicide

Waterman is one of four suspects who were wanted and arrested in connection with a homicide in central Peterborough after a severely injured man was located inside an apartment building in the area of Brock Street and Aylmer Street at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 6.

“Despite life saving efforts, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene,” police wrote in a statement.

Authorities were on the hunt for four suspects and later arrested 32-year-old Dominick Rivers of Peterborough and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Peter Pople also of Peterborough and charged him with second-degree murder. The third suspect, 29-year-old Kaya Coughlin, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with manslaughter.

“The search is now over for suspects in the December 6th homicide and all persons believed to be involved will now be before the court,” authorities wrote in a statement.