1 in 3 Canadians plan to change jobs in 2026: Study

A third of professionals in Canada are planning to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a study by the talent management firm Robert Half.

In a survey of nearly 2,000 working and job seeking Canadians over November and December, Robert Half found that one in three respondents were planning to switch jobs in the first half of the year — a seven per cent increase compared to July 2025.

Michael O’Leary, senior regional director, Robert Half Eastern Canada, says that the results show that an increase in demand for workers may be offsetting stresses about the economy and everything else happening in the world.

“People are starting to feel a bit more comfortable with that uncertainty and moving on,” O’Leary said. “So that’s the main reason why.”

According to the study, better perks and benefits are at the top of the list of factors driving workers to explore other job opportunities – with competitive compensation and limited opportunities for career advancement in the current position ranking third.

Statistics from Robert Half’s new survey, released on Dec. 10, 2025, that shows some of the factors behind why Generation Z professionals are starting to think about looking for a new job in 2026. (Courtesy: Robert Half)

“When we talk about the market today, the cost of living and the cost of all products now have increased,” O’Leary said. “So definitely it’s on top of each individual’s mind.”

Montrealers CityNews spoke to agreed with O’Leary’s assessment.

“Maybe people want the change or maybe people are trying to find income because people need to work two or three jobs to keep afloat – so I think it’s good!,” one Montrealer reacted to the study.

“[Job seekers] were worried that they would not be able to find a job. But now, if things are looking up, they may be looking, and it may be a shorter time before they actually find something that they like,” said another.

Behind this new optimism in the job market are technology professionals, Generation Z workers and working parents. Over 40 per cent of individuals in these groups said they were thinking of looking for a new job in the coming year.

“There’s a lot of individuals that have a lot of great skills. So they’re putting themselves out there right now. And that’s why, when you look at the two main buckets of individuals, the tech, tech is driving a lot of that change and Gen Z,” O’Leary explained.

One Montrealer who works in software development said he is seeing a change even as AI has becoming increasingly present in the industry.

“Right now things are a little bit tough. AI is one thing, but I think the bubble has kind of burst a little bit, it was definitely booming for a long time,” he said.

A Montrealer who spoke with CityNews shares his views on the current job market and the impact of AI, and attests that believes that having good connections are the best way to find a job. (Corinne Boyer, CityNews)

Experts warn that despite the desire to land a new job, there are still challenges ahead for job seekers in today’s market. They point to obstacles like competition, difficulty finding a suitable work environment, difficulty in demonstrating skills and a difficult hiring process.

O’Leary says job seekers should do their homework.

“The first thing: networking. LinkedIn, your digital profile is very important,” O’Leary said. “Also doing a lot of research, a lot of research on what you as an individual want to do and want to accomplish in your next career move.”

He added that a lot of organizations may offer opportunities for growth, but job seekers should still make sure the opportunities are the right fit for them.