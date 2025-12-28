Man attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a man approached someone who was standing at the subway platform at approximately 6:30 a.m. and attempted to light the victim’s jacket on fire.

Police say there were no injuries and the suspect fled the area.

He is described as being 25 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey pants, black running shoes and carrying a red bag.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.