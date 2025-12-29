Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village.

According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street West and Joe Shuster Way just before 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In an update Saturday, police identified the victim as Marcel Cardiff, 32, of Toronto.

In another update on Monday, investigators identified the suspect as Matthew Brown, 37, of Toronto.

He was arrested and charged with second degree murder, and was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

This is Toronto’s 42nd Homicide of 2025.