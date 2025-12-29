Video shows glass window falling from high-rise Toronto hotel

Footage sent to CityNews shows a window falling off the Pantages hotel in downtown Toronto as strong winds and cold temperatures hit the city, leaving many areas under special weather alerts.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 29, 2025 5:45 pm.

A large glass window fell off the ledge of a high-rise hotel in Toronto’s downtown core on Monday.

Footage submitted to CityNews shows the moment a window fell off the Pantages Hotel on Victoria Street as strong winds whipped across the city.

Pedestrians were seen walking by as the window hit the ground with intense speed. Fortunately for them, no injuries were reported.

The Pantages Hotel is made up of 17 storeys and is walking distance from the Eaton Centre.

Representatives for the hotel could not be reached for comment.

