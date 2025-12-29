Video shows glass window falling from high-rise Toronto hotel

A large glass window fell off the ledge of a high-rise hotel in Toronto’s downtown core on Monday.

Footage submitted to CityNews shows the moment a window fell off the Pantages Hotel on Victoria Street as strong winds whipped across the city.

Pedestrians were seen walking by as the window hit the ground with intense speed. Fortunately for them, no injuries were reported.

The Pantages Hotel is made up of 17 storeys and is walking distance from the Eaton Centre.

Representatives for the hotel could not be reached for comment.