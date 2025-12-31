Alberta, Quebec referendums likely would fail due to Canadians’ anxiety about future: pollster

A Canada flag, left, and an Alberta flag flap in the breeze with Wedge Mountain in the background in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 1:13 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 1:30 pm.

A pollster says separatist movements in Alberta and Quebec are unlikely to succeed as long as Canadians feel a persistent sense of insecurity and anxiety about the future.

David Coletto, whose polling firm Abacus Data has been studying what it calls the “precarity mindset” in Canada for the last year, says that uncertainty would need to ease in order for a “yes” vote to succeed in either province.

Alberta’s election agency recently announced it has approved a proposed referendum question on the province separating from Canada, meaning the question could be put to Albertans in a referendum if organizers collect enough signatures.

In Quebec, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is promising to hold a referendum on sovereignty during his first term if the party wins the general election scheduled for Oct. 5, 2026.

Coletto says the structural conditions that would support a sovereignty push in Alberta or Quebec are weaker today than they were in the 1990s.

Coletto says voters are more anxious, their economic uncertainty is higher, the geopolitical environment is more volatile and external threats have increased “the perceived value of national cohesion.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics. The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada's finalized 25-player men's hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL's return to the Games. Celebrini,...

2h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in tent that was set on fire near downtown church has died, murder charge laid: Toronto police

A man who was gravely injured after the tent he was in was set on fire in front of a downtown church has died in hospital, Toronto police said, prompting investigators to lay a new first-degree murder...

1h ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

4h ago

Canada unveils Olympic men's hockey roster

Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics. The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada's finalized 25-player men's hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL's return to the Games. Celebrini,...

2h ago

CRA says it's owed more than $10 billion in COVID-19 benefit payments

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it's owed $10.35 billion in COVID-19 benefits. Nina Ioussoupova, a spokesperson for the agency, said that, as of Nov. 30, it had disbursed $83.5 billion in COVID...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

19h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

December 30, 2025 2:02 pm EST EST

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

December 30, 2025 1:00 pm EST EST

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

December 30, 2025 2:17 pm EST EST

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

23h ago

More Videos