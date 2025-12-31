3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street. The victim was driving out of the plaza when the suspects approached his vehicle and opened fire.

Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male victim who had been shot in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Elijah Turney, 20, and Malik Young, 20, both from Brampton were arrested along with Omar Ayah, 25 of Toronto.

All three were charged with first degree murder. They will appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.