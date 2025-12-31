3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Police have released images of the three suspects arrested and charged with first degree murder in a Brampton homicide. (PRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 31, 2025 8:41 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 8:54 am.

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street. The victim was driving out of the plaza when the suspects approached his vehicle and opened fire.

Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male victim who had been shot in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Elijah Turney, 20, and Malik Young, 20, both from Brampton were arrested along with Omar Ayah, 25 of Toronto.

All three were charged with first degree murder. They will appear for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

9m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

53m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

27m ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

9m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

53m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

27m ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Toronto, GTA

If you are travelling around the GTA; the TTC, GO Transit and the UP Express will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

13h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

19h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

20h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

18h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

18h ago

More Videos