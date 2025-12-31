Toronto man charged by police after allegedly waving knives on board TTC subway train

A 20-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after police officers allege the accused waved multiple knives on board a TTC Line 1 subway train earlier in December.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Wednesday, the incident started at Yorkdale station at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and carried on to Glencairn station.

Officers alleged the accused made his way to a subway train and “brandished multiple knives” while on the train.

Investigators said the suspect was confronted by members of the public at some point during the incident.

At some point afterward, officers said the accused took off before being arrested.

Police officers didn’t elaborate further on the incident or the circumstances leading up to the knives being brought out. However, there were no reports of injuries.

Justin Goulbourne was charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace and failure to comply with a probation order. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, investigators appealed for anyone who saw the accused or filmed the incident to contact them.