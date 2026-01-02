Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

A child has been rushed to a hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition after a fire at a Markham home Friday afternoon, York Regional Police officers say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and 16th Avenue just after 12 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the fire weren’t immediately clear, but officers said that as firefighters cleared the home they found a young child.

They said the child was believed to have had critical injuries.

Investigators said other people were in the home at the time, but they escaped without injuries.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal was called in as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers said there are road closures in the immediate area.