Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

A Markham Fire and Emergency Services department fire engine is seen responding to a call. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 2, 2026 2:43 pm.

A child has been rushed to a hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition after a fire at a Markham home Friday afternoon, York Regional Police officers say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Spragg Circle near Ninth Line and 16th Avenue just after 12 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the fire weren’t immediately clear, but officers said that as firefighters cleared the home they found a young child.

They said the child was believed to have had critical injuries.

Investigators said other people were in the home at the time, but they escaped without injuries.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal was called in as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers said there are road closures in the immediate area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

0m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

5h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

3h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

3h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

0m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

5h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

3h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

3h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

4h ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

More Videos