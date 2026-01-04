Investigators suspect arson in Mississauga house fire

A fire that erupted at a Mississauga residence early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspected arson, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to 1942 Kempton Park Drive in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were rising from the home.

Crews say they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation has led authorities to believe that the fire might have been intentionally set. The case is now being treated as suspected arson.

Peel Regional Police have not released any other details about the circumstances leading up to the fire.