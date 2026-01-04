Monday snowfall in Toronto, GTA could prove ‘problematic’ for morning commute

Winter weather is shown in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 4, 2026 5:47 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 5:48 pm.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could prove “problematic” for the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break.

Environment Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected on Monday, starting in the early morning and continuing through until the afternoon.

“Although modest snowfall amounts are expected, the timing of this snow will be problematic,” explains the national weather agency. “Because the holiday season is now behind us, and traffic patterns should be closer to normal, this snow is expected to have more of an impact on the Monday morning commute.”

Environment Canada warns travel will likely be challenging with visibility reduced at times, making roads and walkways difficult to navigate due to the accumulating snow.

The statement covers a large part of southern Ontario, stretching from Burlington in the west to Oshawa in the east.

Hamilton and areas east of Oshawa to Kingston are under a special weather statement, calling for between 5 and 10 cm of snowfall during the same period.

