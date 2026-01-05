Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto’s popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man’s death in hospital.

Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146 Front Street W. just before 1:30 a.m. on December 28, 2025.

Investigators say two men became involved in a verbal dispute outside of the bar. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

“The victim got up and the suspect assaulted the victim again, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness,” a Toronto police release adds.

The suspect fled the scene while the victim was rushed to hospital, where he was placed on life support.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the victim, identified as Daniel Kellet-Smith, 34, of Toronto, died in hospital.

The suspect, Bernard Emeka Oneh, 30, of Richmond Hill, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Following Kellet-Smith’s death that charge has now been upgraded to manslaughter.