Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

St. Monica's Catholic Church in Toronto. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 5, 2026 12:19 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 12:25 pm.

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas.

Parishioners at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, near Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue, found the infant on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 21.

The baby girl had been placed in a shoebox and left on a shelf inside the church. Police were called around 10:40 a.m., and the newborn was taken to the hospital, where she was assessed as being in good health.

The church’s priest, Young-Sam-You, told CityNews on Tuesday, Dec. 23, that the child was “doing well” and that authorities had located her mother.

“There’s a lot of positives,” he said at the time. “One — that the child is healthy and safe. Two — that the mother is getting the help that she needs. And also, if the mother decides to give the daughter up for adoption, there will be a loving family that will be blessed by having a child.”

Toronto police confirmed both the baby and her mother were receiving care following the incident.

On Monday, Jan. 5, police provided an update, confirming the mother has now been charged with abandoning a child and parent not providing necessaries of life – endangering life. Police have not released the mother’s name to protect the child’s identity.

“I know people in the back were talking, and they were pretty upset that a baby was just left, but I kept on telling them — you have to pray for the child, the child is in good hands right now, and the child wasn’t left outside, or in a garbage bin,” said Sam-You.

“She must have known and come in and trusted that people [would] take care of the baby.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the baby remains reported as healthy and safe.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

41m ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

1h ago

Monday morning snowfall hits Toronto and GTA as morning commute is impacted

A yellow snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, with wintry conditions expected to greatly impact the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment...

2h ago

David Branch, longtime OHL commissioner, dies at 77

Former Ontario Hockey League commissioner and Canadian Hockey League president David Branch has died. He was 77. The OHL and Canadian Hockey League announced his death Monday, stating he died Sunday....

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

41m ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

1h ago

Monday morning snowfall hits Toronto and GTA as morning commute is impacted

A yellow snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, with wintry conditions expected to greatly impact the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment...

2h ago

David Branch, longtime OHL commissioner, dies at 77

Former Ontario Hockey League commissioner and Canadian Hockey League president David Branch has died. He was 77. The OHL and Canadian Hockey League announced his death Monday, stating he died Sunday....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto experiences messy morning commute amid snowfall warning

Torontonians experienced a messy morning commute on the first Monday of the year as continuous, heavy snow prompts yellow warnings for several regions.

2h ago

0:25
Multiple tow trucks caught on fire in suspected arson in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a group of suspects is believed to have deliberately set several tow trucks on fire during an early‑morning blaze at a Brampton auto yard on Monday.

2h ago

1:43
Man killed on board GO bus marks Toronto's first homicide of 2026

Toronto police say they are investigating the first homicide of the year in Toronto after a man was fatally shot on board a GO bus at the Yorkdale terminal.

2h ago

3:07
Man fatally shot on GO Transit bus at Yorkdale terminal

Toronto police officers say a man has died after he was shot while on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal, and a suspect has been arrested. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:16
Mayor Chow hosts new year's skating parties around the city

Olivia Chow hit the ice at four outdoor rinks and trails on Sunday for her third annual New Year's event aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle during the winter months. CityNews' Rob Leth also laced 'em up to file his report.

15h ago

More Videos