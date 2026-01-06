A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year’s Eve, police announced Tuesday.

Officers were called to conduct a well‑being check at a residence near Bayview Drive and Little Avenue around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. When they entered the home, police located the child deceased and found the boy’s mother inside the residence. She was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.

After being medically cleared, the woman was formally charged on Jan. 6 and has since been remanded into custody. Police confirmed Tuesday that the accused is the mother of the victim.

No additional details about the circumstances of the boy’s death have been released, and police have not indicated whether anyone else was inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in Barrie.