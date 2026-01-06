Man to appear in court in connection with shootout involving police in Nunavik

A Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) truck is parked in a neighbourhood during an investigation of a police shooting in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 5:32 am.

MONTREAL — A 36-year-old northern Quebec man is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with a Dec. 20 exchange of gunfire with Nunavik Police Service officers that turned tragic.

A person, who local authorities have identified as a six-year-old girl, died 10 days after being found injured inside a home in Inukjuak, Que., following the shooting.

Andrew Naluktuk is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm at two peace officers and assaulting the same officers with a weapon.

He is also facing a charge of assault against another person and unlawfully causing bodily harm to a child.

Quebec’s police watchdog has said Nunavik officers exchanged gunshots with an individual outside a home in the community just after 3:30 a.m., after they were called about a person who had allegedly posed a danger to other occupants.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes has said the individual was injured during the police intervention and was arrested, while a second person who was seriously hurt inside the residence later died. Officials have not provided a cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

28m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

25m ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

1h ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

28m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

25m ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

1h ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:16
Ukraine peace summit, as U.S. claims Venezuela

World leaders are meeting in Paris, to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine - as the United States lays claim to Venezuela, following a military strike on the South American nation, and the capture of its president.

12h ago

2:16
Ukraine peace summit, as U.S. claims Venezuela

World leaders are meeting in Paris, to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine - as the United States lays claim to Venezuela, following a military strike on the South American nation, and the capture of its president.

11h ago

2:50
Blue bins left uncollected for days as privatized recycling program begins in Toronto

Days after a private company promised to pick up recycling, blue bins remain full across Toronto. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated residents as the city's recycling program goes private.

12h ago

2:14
Investigation continues after man shot dead on Yorkdale GO bus

A shooting at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal Sunday evening marks the first homicide of the year. Shauna Hunt on the latest on the investigation.

13h ago

More Videos