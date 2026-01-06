Man to appear in court in connection with shootout involving police in Nunavik

MONTREAL — A 36-year-old northern Quebec man is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with a Dec. 20 exchange of gunfire with Nunavik Police Service officers that turned tragic.

A person, who local authorities have identified as a six-year-old girl, died 10 days after being found injured inside a home in Inukjuak, Que., following the shooting.

Andrew Naluktuk is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm at two peace officers and assaulting the same officers with a weapon.

He is also facing a charge of assault against another person and unlawfully causing bodily harm to a child.

Quebec’s police watchdog has said Nunavik officers exchanged gunshots with an individual outside a home in the community just after 3:30 a.m., after they were called about a person who had allegedly posed a danger to other occupants.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes has said the individual was injured during the police intervention and was arrested, while a second person who was seriously hurt inside the residence later died. Officials have not provided a cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press