Chrystia Freeland resigning as Toronto MP on Friday

OTTAWA — Longtime Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland says she will resign as a member of Parliament on Friday.

On Monday, Freeland accepted a voluntary role as an economic development adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later that day Freeland announced her immediate resignation as Carney’s special representative on the reconstruction of Ukraine and said she would resign as MP within weeks.

She faced criticism from opposition MPs who said she should have resigned before taking a job advising another nation’s leader.

Freeland has been an MP since 2013, served as finance minister and deputy prime minister in the Trudeau government, and last year ran for Liberal party leadership, which she lost to Carney.

The outgoing MP will become the CEO of the Rhodes Trust, a global educational charity in Oxford, England, starting on July 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press