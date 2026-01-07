Police to provide update on 20‑year‑old U of T student shot and killed near Scarborough campus

Shivank Avasthi, 20, is seen in an undated photo. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 7, 2026 5:15 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 7:58 am.

Toronto police will deliver an update on the homicide of 20‑year‑old Shivank Avasthi, the University of Toronto (U of T) student who was shot and killed near the Scarborough campus just before Christmas.

Investigators will brief the media at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Avasthi was found fatally shot on Dec. 23 along a paved trail in the Highland Creek Valley, just steps from the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) campus.

Officers were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of “unknown trouble,” where they located Avasthi suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said the suspect fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. Avasthi’s death marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of 2025.

Toronto police have previously appealed for witnesses, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the Highland Creek area on the afternoon of Dec. 23.

According to the Varsity, U of T’s student newspaper, Avasthi was a third‑year life sciences student at UTSC, as well as a member of the campus cheerleading team and an executive with the powerlifting club. A memorial space is being set up on campus near the humanities wing steps, where students will be able to leave flowers and messages in the coming days.

Top Stories

Home targeted in 2nd drive‑by shooting in as many months in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November. Officers...

9m ago

Snow contractors see road salt shortage for second time in less than a year

Private snow removal companies are sounding the alarm about a shortage of road salt after they say rationing started before this winter season even arrived this year. “It’s a tough winter we’re...

11h ago

Woman, 80, dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a collision. The...

11h ago

Toronto housing ends 2025 on downswing, but recovery could come this year: board

TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales fell again on an annual basis last month, as buyers remained on the sidelines much like they did for the majority of the year amid a lack of confidence in the economy. The...

2h ago

