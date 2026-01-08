Man found dead in North York park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York park on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Gwendolen Park near Highway 401 and Yonge Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a dead person had been located.

Investigations say the death looks suspicious but they are awaiting autopsy results for more details. There was no further information about the man other than he appeared to be in his 30s.

His manner of death has also not been released.