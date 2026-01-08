Man found dead in North York park

Toronto police have recovered the body of a man found dead in Gwendolen Park. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 8, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 12:38 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a North York park on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Gwendolen Park near Highway 401 and Yonge Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a dead person had been located.

Investigations say the death looks suspicious but they are awaiting autopsy results for more details. There was no further information about the man other than he appeared to be in his 30s.

His manner of death has also not been released.

Top Stories

'Crazy lefties': Ford denounces Supreme Court challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls a group challenging his government's legislation concerning the redevelopment of Ontario Place a bunch of "crazy lefties" intent on protecting "two trees or three birds." The...

26m ago

Mayor says proposed 2.2 per cent property tax increase not a re-election ploy

Mayor Olivia Chow says the 2026 budget is not a re-election ploy, saying the 2.2 proposed property tax levy is what Torontonians need and can afford. City staff have put forth an operating budget of...

1h ago

Man, 18, wanted in unprovoked assaults with 'edged weapon' inside and near Dufferin Station

Toronto police have identified an 18-year-old suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults in and around Dufferin Station on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at Dufferin and...

1h ago

Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 men in shooting death of Dylan Adams last fall

Toronto police have identified two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams last fall. Investigators say Adams was in a group that approached another man...

43m ago

