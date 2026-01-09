GM hit with $6 billion in charges as EV incentives cut and emissions standards fade

FILE - The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2026 8:30 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 10:45 am.

General Motors will be hit with charges of about $6 billion as sales of electric vehicles sputter after the U.S. cut tax incentives to buy them and also eased auto emissions standards.

Shares slid about 2% before the opening bell Friday.

The charges that will be recorded in the fourth quarter follow an announcement in October that the Detroit automaker would take a $1.6 billion charge for the same reason in the previous quarter, with automakers forced to reconsider ambitious plans to convert their fleets to electric power.

The EV tax credit ended in September. The clean vehicle tax credit was worth $7,500 for new EVs and up to $4,000 for used ones.

GM, which had been the most ambitious among all U.S. automakers with plans to replace internal combustion engines, said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday that the $6 billion in charges includes non-cash impairments and other non-cash charges of about $1.8 billion as well as supplier commercial settlements, contract cancellation fees, and other charges of approximately $4.2 billion.

EVs have been considered to be the future of the US automotive industry. GM announced in 2020 that it was going to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years, a 35% increase over plans made before the pandemic.

GM expected more than half of its factories in North America and China would be capable of making electric vehicles by 2030. It also pledged at the time to increase its investment in EV charging networks by nearly $750 million through 2025.

Its goal was to make the vast majority of the vehicles electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral five years after that.

Those plans have be shaken due to the drastic differences in economic and environmental policies between the Biden and Trump administrations.

China has become a global leader in electric vehicle technology in recent years, with factories there churning out millions of cars and laying the groundwork for a massive charging network for vehicles.

Earlier this month, Tesla was dethroned as the world’s largest EV automaker, replaced by China’s BYD, which produced 2.26 million electric vehicles last year.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

0m ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

5m ago

Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

0m ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

5m ago

Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Iran under internet blackout as protests continue

Iran is under an internet blackout as protests continue over worsening economic conditions.

1h ago

2:44
Mild weather comes to an end next week

This unseasonably warm weather won't last. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai with when it will feel like winter again.

15h ago

3:16
Police searching for 18-year-old man in connection to ‘unprovoked’ stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin

A neighbourhood is on edge after ‘unprovoked” stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin including one that happened inside the subway station. Shauna Hunt with more on the 18-year-old suspect police are looking for

18h ago

0:34
Woman fatally struck by truck in Etobicoke

A woman has died after being struck by a box truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

January 8, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

0:42
Toronto police continue search for suspect of double stabbing

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon.

January 8, 2026 11:10 am EST EST

More Videos