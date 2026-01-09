Man accused in Ryan Wedding case seeks to protect IDs of sureties, citing safety risk

Rolan Sokolovski is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - U.S. Department of the Treasury

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 3:24 pm.

An Ontario man arrested in a sweep targeting alleged associates of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding is asking the court to protect the identities of the people proposing to supervise him on bail.

Lawyers representing Rolan Sokolovski made an application ahead of his bail hearing next week to prohibit the publication of information that could identify his potential sureties.

Sokolovski is one of several Canadians facing extradition to the United States as part of an FBI investigation into Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder allegedly at the helm of a violent international drug trafficking ring.

U.S. authorities allege Sokolovski, who has dual Lithuanian-Canadian citizenship, laundered drug money for the criminal organization and acquired luxury items for Wedding.

His lawyer, Scott Fenton, argued Friday that identifying his client’s proposed sureties could expose them to “great dangers.”

Crown prosecutors, meanwhile, argued there is no evidence of safety threats toward sureties, and shrouding sureties in anonymity would deprive the public of crucial information in understanding the court’s eventual decision regarding Sokolovki’s release.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Peter Bawden is expected to rule on the application Monday as Sokolovski’s bail hearing begins.

Related:

Sokolovski’s U.S. indictment said the 37-year-old is also a professional poker player, jeweller and procurer.

He is facing sanctions with the U.S. Treasury Department, which alleges he oversaw bookkeeping for the organization and laundered drug money through his jewelry business.

Court documents further allege that Sokolovski made a “bejewelled necklace” that served as payment for an alleged hitman accused of helping facilitate the murder of a federal witness by providing identifying information to Wedding.

The FBI has listed Wedding, who is believed to be on the run in Mexico, as one of its most wanted fugitives.

Last month, a Toronto-area lawyer accused of playing a key role in the criminal enterprise was granted bail under conditions that include 24/7 house arrest. Deepak Paradkar’s wife and another relative are acting as his sureties.

Paradkar is alleged to have advised Wedding on the murder of a federal witness, introduced the former athlete to drug traffickers who moved product through North America and directed intelligence gathering after drugs were seized by law enforcement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WestJet execs tried cramped seats on flight weeks before viral video sparked backlash

MONTREAL — On a calm, cloudy day in Calgary last November, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stepped onto a plane bound for Toronto along with five other executives, the chairman of the board and several...

18m ago

Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but 'stable or decreased'

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year. The...

49m ago

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

3h ago

Woman, 19, arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown on Thursday. Halton police say they were called to John and Victoria streets around 3:45 p.m. for reports that...

2h ago

Top Stories

WestJet execs tried cramped seats on flight weeks before viral video sparked backlash

MONTREAL — On a calm, cloudy day in Calgary last November, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stepped onto a plane bound for Toronto along with five other executives, the chairman of the board and several...

18m ago

Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but 'stable or decreased'

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year. The...

49m ago

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

3h ago

Woman, 19, arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Georgetown on Thursday. Halton police say they were called to John and Victoria streets around 3:45 p.m. for reports that...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
ICE agent's phone footage shows interaction before fatally killing woman

Cell phone footage from the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good shows the verbal confrontation had before the 37-year-old mother of three was killed.

1h ago

0:19
Man dead after being trapped under forklift at worksite

A man in his 40s has died after being trapped under a forklift in a workplace accident in Vaughan.

4h ago

0:35
Person in custody over random stabbings near Dufferin station

Toronto Police Service says a person is now in custody over two random stabbings near Dufferin subway station.

4h ago

2:44
Mild weather comes to an end next week

This unseasonably warm weather won't last. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai with when it will feel like winter again.

19h ago

2:38
'Hogwash': Ford downplays speed camera effect as Toronto traffic fatalities hit record low in 2025

In 2025, Toronto's streets were the safest they've been in a decade. Did speed cameras make the difference? Brandon Choghri with the response from Premier Doug Ford.

22h ago

More Videos