Toronto caregiver charged after vulnerable adults at group home allegedly assaulted

Toronto police officers say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old caregiver who allegedly assaulted multiple vulnerable adults at an east-end group home last November.

Investigators say the alleged incidents happened between Nov. 1 and 30.

The probe began on Dec. 10 after officers responded to reports of an assault at the group home near Sibley Avenue and Dentonia Park Avenue, just west of Victoria Park subway station.

Investigators said the accused, Oghenemaro Dave Ejerua, 38, of Toronto, was working in the home as a caregiver when the assaults occurred.

Officers alleged the suspect “committed a series of assaults on the residents of the home.”

At the time, police released an image of the suspect, who was at large.

He’s since been arrested, and on Monday police announced he’s been charged with seven counts of assault.