4-vehicle collision leads to arrest; Toronto police searching for armed, wanted passenger

Police identified the passenger who fled the scene as Suleyman Mohaidin, 31, of Kitchener. He is now wanted on a lengthy list of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2026 6:08 am.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 6:11 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a firearm and drug investigation that began after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into four vehicles in the city’s downtown core.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, when officers attempted a vehicle stop in the area of King Street West and Portland Street. Police allege the driver immediately fled, striking four vehicles before both occupants abandoned the car and ran.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested the driver. Inside the vehicle, police say they recovered a loaded handgun, approximately $5,000 in cash, and quantities of oxycodone and codeine.

The driver has been identified as Hanad Aden, 33, of Toronto. He faces a series of firearm, drug, and driving-related charges, including dangerous operation, multiple counts of failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and several firearm possession offences. Police also allege Aden was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the incident.

Aden appeared in court later that morning.

Police identified the passenger who fled the scene as Suleyman Mohaidin, 31, of Kitchener. He is now wanted on a lengthy list of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of counterfeit money, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. Police also allege the firearm involved had a tampered serial number.

Mohaidin is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair. Police have released an image of him and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees Mohaidin not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Investigators are also asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

