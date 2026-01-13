All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The crash happened around 3 a.m., prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes as Aurora OPP, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed with 680 NewsRadio that three vehicles were involved in the collision. A police spokesperson says an off-duty York Regional Police (YRP) officer was involved in the crash and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Schmidt says a second person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Collision: NB #Hwy400 closed at Hwy 88.

3 vehicles involved, a tractor trailer and two passanger vehicles. Two people to hospital, one of them with serious injuries. Updates to follow. ^ks pic.twitter.com/5XOBzPljCQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 13, 2026

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, with police warning that the shutdown is expected to last an extended period. The OPP has not provided an estimated reopening time.

“We hope to have these lanes reopened shortly,” said Schmidt.