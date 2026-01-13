updated

Highway 400 shut down in Bradford after multi-vehicle crash involving police officer

A York Regional Police officer was left with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ontario.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 13, 2026 8:22 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 10:28 am.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford, Ont., are closed Tuesday morning after a serious multi‑vehicle collision that resulted in a police officer being seriously injured, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The crash happened around 3 a.m., prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes as Aurora OPP, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed with 680 NewsRadio that three vehicles were involved in the collision. A police spokesperson says an off-duty York Regional Police (YRP) officer was involved in the crash and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Schmidt says a second person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, with police warning that the shutdown is expected to last an extended period. The OPP has not provided an estimated reopening time.

“We hope to have these lanes reopened shortly,” said Schmidt.

Top Stories

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspects torch tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to...

updated

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

26m ago

Raptors all-time great Kyle Lowry likely makes final on-court appearance in Toronto

Kyle Lowry really wasn't sure he was going to get to play in Toronto one last time. He knew it would take a sizable 76ers lead for head coach Nick Nurse to call him up from the far end of Philadelphia's...

5h ago

No Name beef burgers recalled nationwide over E. coli contamination risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for No Name brand Beef Burgers due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced. The recall, published Jan. 12, affects...

3h ago

