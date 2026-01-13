No Name beef burgers recalled nationwide over E. coli contamination risk

The recall, published Jan. 12, affects 1.36‑kilogram packages of No Name Beef Burgers sold across Canada. Photo: Government of Canada.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 13, 2026 6:59 am.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 7:01 am.

A nationwide recall has been issued for No Name brand Beef Burgers due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced.

The recall, published Jan. 12, affects 1.36‑kilogram packages of No Name Beef Burgers sold across Canada. The CFIA says the product should not be consumed, sold, served, or distributed under any circumstances.

The recall was initiated after routine CFIA testing detected the potential presence of E. coli, a pathogen that can cause symptoms ranging from stomach cramps and vomiting to life‑threatening kidney complications.

The agency reports no illnesses have been linked to the recalled burgers.

Product Details

  • Brand: No Name
  • Product: Beef Burgers
  • Size: 1.36 kg
  • UPC: 0 60383 37333 7
  • Code: BEST BEFORE 2026 MA 05 B13 BMP EST 112
  • Distribution: National
  • Recalled by: Loblaws Inc.

The recall was issued as a Food Recall Warning under the frozen meat and poultry category.

