Hamilton police searching for Toronto man wanted in attempted murder

Detectives have since identified the suspect as Joel Benjamin, 34, of Toronto. Police say he remains at large, and efforts to locate him are ongoing. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 14, 2026 6:15 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 6:16 am.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Toronto man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing earlier this month at a Queenston Road motel.

Officers were called to the Red Rose Motel on Jan. 2 after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked in the parking lot. Police say the victim, an adult female, was pulled from a vehicle and stabbed multiple times by a man known to her.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and has since begun recovering.

In a news release, investigators indicated that the severity of the attack escalated the case, and once the evidence met the threshold for an attempted murder charge, the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives have since identified the suspect as Joel Benjamin, 34, of Toronto. Police say he remains at large, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who knows where Benjamin is or has information relevant to the case to come forward.

