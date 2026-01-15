Facebook Marketplace sale ends in attempted armed robbery: Barrie police

Two people who were trying to sell expensive electronics through Facebook Marketplace ended up staring down a gun during a violent attempted robbery, Barrie police said in a release on Thursday.

Investigators say two people posted a high-end computer graphics card worth around $5,000 for sale on the site, and agreed to meet a buyer at a plaza on Cundles Road East on Wednesday, January 14.

“While the sellers were interacting with one of the believed-to-be buyers, a second individual arrived and attempted to steal the graphics card from them,” a police release explained.

“A struggle ensued and the second individual brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victims.”

One of the victims was assaulted during the ordeal and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release adds.

Both suspects fled westbound emptyhanded.

One suspect is described as a Black male with shoulder-length red/orange dreadlocks, a slim build, roughly five foot six. He’s believed to be in his late teens to early 20s and wore a black hooded coat with grey underarms, a black medical face mask, light grey skinny Nike track pants, and black shoes with white soles.

The other suspect is a Black male with a medium/athletic build, roughly six foot tall and believed to be in his mid to late 20s. He wore a black hooded sweater under a black shinny puffy coat, a black face covering, black skinny track pants, and while and pink running shoes.

A black Volkswagen Golf was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, but police say they haven’t yet confirmed if it was involved at this time.