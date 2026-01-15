Facebook Marketplace sale ends in attempted armed robbery: Barrie police

A Barrie Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 15, 2026 10:50 am.

Two people who were trying to sell expensive electronics through Facebook Marketplace ended up staring down a gun during a violent attempted robbery, Barrie police said in a release on Thursday.

Investigators say two people posted a high-end computer graphics card worth around $5,000 for sale on the site, and agreed to meet a buyer at a plaza on Cundles Road East on Wednesday, January 14.

“While the sellers were interacting with one of the believed-to-be buyers, a second individual arrived and attempted to steal the graphics card from them,” a police release explained.

“A struggle ensued and the second individual brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victims.”

One of the victims was assaulted during the ordeal and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release adds.

Both suspects fled westbound emptyhanded.

One suspect is described as a Black male with shoulder-length red/orange dreadlocks, a slim build, roughly five foot six. He’s believed to be in his late teens to early 20s and wore a black hooded coat with grey underarms, a black medical face mask, light grey skinny Nike track pants, and black shoes with white soles.

The other suspect is a Black male with a medium/athletic build, roughly six foot tall and believed to be in his mid to late 20s. He wore a black hooded sweater under a black shinny puffy coat, a black face covering, black skinny track pants, and while and pink running shoes.

A black Volkswagen Golf was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, but police say they haven’t yet confirmed if it was involved at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

8m ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

28m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

updated

8m ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

28m ago

Collisions, highway closures and treacherous roads across GTA as winter storm slams region

A powerful winter storm is creating dangerous driving conditions across Toronto and the GTA on Thursday, triggering multiple highway closures, jack‑knifed transport trucks, and a growing number of collisions...

updated

1h ago

Toronto and GTHA schools, bus cancellations: Full list of closures and weather impacts

A fast‑moving winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations — and several full school closures — across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Thursday, as boards...

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
GTA snow storm: Commuters trek through severe weather

Footage from across the GTA shows commuters trekking through a severe snow storm that has blanketed the region and expected to reach between 20 to 30 cm.

1h ago

2:42
Mississauga puts new restrictions on complaint-heavy plaza

The City of Mississauga is aiming to reduce the number of restaurants at Ridgeway Plaza through new by-law restrictions. Erica Natividad with how the city says it will help address crowding and noise issues, and reaction from business owners.

16h ago

2:55
New poll shows almost 1 in 3 Canadians worried about future U.S. interference

A significant number of Canadians say they are on edge when it comes to diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. Catalina Gilles hears from experts and looks at just how likely, or not, U-S military aggression against Canada may be.

16h ago

2:54
As flu cases peak, some hospitals activate surge measures to meet capacity pressures

Some hospitals are activating surge measures to deal with significant capacity pressures this flu season. Tina Yazdani breaks down the numbers, and asks Ontario's health minister about the surge.

17h ago

3:43
Heavy snow overnight set to last into Thursday morning commute

The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is under a snowfall warning heading into the Thursday morning commute. Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

17h ago

More Videos