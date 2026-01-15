GO Transit reporting delays after Via Rail train, sidewalk snowplow crash in Scarborough

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 15, 2026 3:19 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 4:30 pm.

Riders of the GO Transit Lakeshore East line may experience delays after a Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.

According to an update on the Toronto Police Service X account, the incident happened on Scarborough Golf Club Road north of Kingston Road just before 2 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear, but a statement issued by Via Rail said the train was heading to Ottawa from Toronto.

It said there were more than 200 passengers on the train at the time. Authorities said there weren’t reports of anyone being physically injured as a result.

“A total delay of approximately three to four hours is expected for train 644. Additional delays of between 30 minutes and one hour and 30 minutes are also expected for trains 44, 63, 43, 65, and 66. Compensation measures are being provided in accordance with VIA Rail policy,” the statement said.

“Via Rail acknowledges that this situation, which is beyond our control, has impacted the travel plans of our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Staff with Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency that oversees GO Transit, issued a statement in response to the crash that said confirmed the crash happened approaching Guildwood station.

“Emergency personnel are on the scene. GO trains will be delayed travelling through the area. Customers should expect delays, modifications and possible cancellations as we work to get trains moving again.”

Officers closed Scarborough Golf Club Road between Confederation Drive and Dale Avenue for the investigation.

Click here for the latest information from GO Transit on specific train trip delays.

Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

4h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

4h ago

Ottawa youth, 14, made hoax calls in Hamilton reporting shootings, murders: Hamilton police

A 14-year-old Ottawa youth has been charged by Hamilton police after allegedly making more than half-a-dozen fake emergency calls reporting serious crimes like domestic violence, shootings and homicides,...

3h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

Delays and cancellations continue at Toronto Pearson and Billy Bishop airports, but conditions are improving after a storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow Thursday. At Billy Bishop...

18m ago

