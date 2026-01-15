Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

The annual Toronto Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena is happening this weekend as they take on a fellow PWHL Canadian team and if you are trying to escape the snow, head to the Board Show at the Enercare Centre.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 2 and a GO Transit service adjustment on the Lakeshore West line.

Toronto Sceptres at Scotiabank Arena

Cheer on the Toronto Sceptres at the third annual Battle on Bay Street at Scotiabank Arena this weekend. The Toronto Sceptres will take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The two previous Scotiabank Arena games sold out with over 19,000 fans in attendance. Tickets are still available for purchase.

Puck drops at 3 p.m.

Toronto International Boat Show

The Boat Show is back in Toronto this weekend to give you a taste of summer on this cold January weekend.

Featured this year is the world’s largest floating indoor pickleball court that will be set up on the indoor lake. Show attendees can sign up to play on it between Jan. 17 to 21.

On top of the pickleball court, there will be over 1,000 boats on display alongside new products and marine accessories and more than 200 free seminars.

The nine-day event begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. A full schedule on the boat show is available on their website.

Pokémon Toronto Regional Championships

Watch competitors battle it out at the Pokémon Toronto Regional Championships this weekend.

The family-friendly event will feature Pokémon video games, trading card games and Pokémon GO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre as they compete with over $130,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards up for grabs.

Details can be found here.

Hart House U of T Festival of Music

Celebrate the future of music as University of Toronto musicians showcase their talent at the Hart House Theatre.

The three-day long festival will feature a different lineup of performers each night and is a great opportunity for performers and musicians to collaborate and share their love of music.

Tickets are still on sale on their website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Jane to Ossington stations will be replaced by shuttle buses from January 17 to January 18 due to planned signal work.

Regular service will resume on January 19 at approximately 6 a.m.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

Starting on Saturday, January 17, Lakeshore West Line rail service will be temporarily modified for two weekends until end of service on Sunday, January 25, to accommodate track work.

During this time, there will be no GO train service between Oakville and Mimico GO. Lakeshore West train service will run all stops between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO.

You can find full details on the service adjustment on GO Transit’s website.

Road closures

Ongoing construction

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.