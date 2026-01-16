Bo Bichette agrees to 3-year, $126M deal with New York Mets: report

According to reports, free agent Bo Bichette has signed a $126M deal with the New York Mets after spending seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 16, 2026 12:08 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2026 12:52 pm.

Bo Bichette is headed for Queens, agreeing to a three-year contract with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Bichette will earn $126 million over three years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, for an average annual value of $42 million. The deal, which makes Bichette the highest-paid infielder in the majors, reportedly includes no deferred money, a full no-trade clause and two opt-outs.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post says Bichette is expected to play third base for the Mets.

Related:

Bichette was the top hitter on the market after outfielder Kyle Tucker’s four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies, who met with the middle infielder via Zoom last week, offered Bichette a seven-year, $200-million contract before his agreement with the Mets on Friday.

A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .294 with 904 hits, 111 home runs and 437 RBI, ranking him among the most accomplished shortstops in franchise history.

Last season, Bichette hit 18 home runs, 44 doubles and finished with 94 RBIs across 139 games. A knee sprain kept Bichette out of the AL Division Series and AL Championship series, but he returned at less than 100 per cent healthy for the World Series and played second base, hitting .348/.444/.478 with a home run and six RBIs in seven games.

The Blue Jays will now receive a compensatory draft pick, as Bichette was extended and declined the club’s $22-million qualifying offer.

Barring other additions, the Blue Jays will enter the 2026 season with Andres Gimenez at shortstop, Ernie Clement at second base, and a split of Addison Barger and Kazuma Okamoto at third base.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We are not resting': Chow touts improvements after storm puts City clean up efforts to the test

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took heat during a frigid stretch last winter when Toronto was walloped by snow it was seemingly ill-prepared to deal with. A series of storms had dropped more than 50 centimetres...

1h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

49m ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

1h ago

Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard. Emergency crews were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We are not resting': Chow touts improvements after storm puts City clean up efforts to the test

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took heat during a frigid stretch last winter when Toronto was walloped by snow it was seemingly ill-prepared to deal with. A series of storms had dropped more than 50 centimetres...

1h ago

Ford slams Canada–China EV deal, warns of job losses and threats to Ontario auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sharply criticizing the federal government's new trade agreement with China, warning that the deal allowing tens of thousands of Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada...

49m ago

Government's use of Emergencies Act in 2022 was 'unreasonable': Court of Appeal

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act four years ago to quell protests in the national capital and at key border points. For...

1h ago

Video shows car fire between North York apartment buildings

Toronto police and fire crews responded Friday morning to a vehicle fire that sent thick smoke between two apartment buildings near Wilson Avenue and Champlain Boulevard. Emergency crews were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

17h ago

2:46
Rare bird sighting in Quebec

On this cold and snowy winter day, here's a story that will get you thinking about spring: A rare bird has been spotted in Quebec. David Zura with why so many bird-watchers are flapping their wings with excitement.

18h ago

3:10
Treacherous road conditions as winter storm pummels the GTA

A winter storm causes chaos on Toronto roads. Shauna Hunt has more on the city's plan to get things moving again.

19h ago

2:19
Canadian killed in Iran

Ottawa says a Canadian citizen has died at the hands of Iranian authorities, as the U.S. continues to threaten military intervention. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

0:54
Snowplow crashes into Via Rail train en route to Ottawa

A Via Rail train travelling along the rail corridor collided with a sidewalk snowplow in Scarborough en route to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

21h ago

More Videos