Bo Bichette is headed for Queens, agreeing to a three-year contract with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Bichette will earn $126 million over three years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, for an average annual value of $42 million. The deal, which makes Bichette the highest-paid infielder in the majors, reportedly includes no deferred money, a full no-trade clause and two opt-outs.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post says Bichette is expected to play third base for the Mets.

Bichette was the top hitter on the market after outfielder Kyle Tucker’s four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies, who met with the middle infielder via Zoom last week, offered Bichette a seven-year, $200-million contract before his agreement with the Mets on Friday.

A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .294 with 904 hits, 111 home runs and 437 RBI, ranking him among the most accomplished shortstops in franchise history.

Last season, Bichette hit 18 home runs, 44 doubles and finished with 94 RBIs across 139 games. A knee sprain kept Bichette out of the AL Division Series and AL Championship series, but he returned at less than 100 per cent healthy for the World Series and played second base, hitting .348/.444/.478 with a home run and six RBIs in seven games.

The Blue Jays will now receive a compensatory draft pick, as Bichette was extended and declined the club’s $22-million qualifying offer.

Barring other additions, the Blue Jays will enter the 2026 season with Andres Gimenez at shortstop, Ernie Clement at second base, and a split of Addison Barger and Kazuma Okamoto at third base.