Lockdown lifted at Runnymede Collegiate after gun reportedly seen inside school

Toronto police say a lockdown at a west-end high school has been lifted as they continue to investigate reports that someone within the school was possibly armed with a weapon.

Investigators were called to Runnymede Collegiate Institute on Jane Street near Dundas Street West just before 3:30 p.m. Friday for reports someone was inside the school with a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown as police searched for the suspect, described as a Black male, five feet eight inches tall, last seen wearing a black winter puffer jacket.

“Officers have cleared the school, no person with a gun was located,” police said in a social media update, adding that the investigation was continuing.

There was no indication if the person they were searching for was a student at the school or not.