OPP officer injured after cruiser rear-ended on Highway 401 in Pickering

The crash happened near Whites Road, where the officer had been responding to a separate incident on the eastbound lanes. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 16, 2026 7:33 am.

A Toronto OPP officer was injured on Friday morning after their cruiser was rear‑ended while they were investigating an earlier collision on Highway 401.

The crash happened near Whites Road, where the officer was responding to a separate incident in the eastbound lanes. While they were on scene, another vehicle struck the back of the parked cruiser.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the officer’s injuries are considered minor, and no other serious injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was temporarily slowed as crews cleared the scene.

In a message posted on social media, police stressed that even though road conditions have improved since Thursday’s snowstorm, drivers still need to stay alert.

