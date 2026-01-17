Police searching for suspect(s) after man stabbed in Moss Park
Posted January 17, 2026 9:06 pm.
Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a stabbing in Moss Park on Saturday night.
Investigators say they were called to an apartment building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area around 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police say the suspect(s) fled the scene before their arrival.