Man charged with stalking-related offence after repeatedly attending victim’s swim practices in Markham: police

On Jan. 14, police arrested and charged Luigi Kong, 54, of Markham, with criminal harassment. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 20, 2026 7:56 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 8:03 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking additional witnesses to come forward after a man was charged in a criminal harassment investigation linked to repeated incidents at the Markham Pan Am Centre.

Officers were called to the facility, located near Kennedy Road and Highway 7, on Jan. 12 around 3:50 p.m., for a report of a suspicious person.

According to investigators, the victim was walking toward the entrance when an unknown man began calling the victim by name, repeatedly shouting it until the victim made it inside the building.

It’s alleged that once the victim entered the swimming area, the same man was spotted sitting in the stands, watching the activity. Facility staff asked him to leave, and police were contacted. During the investigation, officers learned that the man had allegedly been attending the victim’s swim practices for several months, repeatedly showing up despite having no known connection to the victim.

On Jan. 14, police arrested and charged Luigi Kong, 54, of Markham, with criminal harassment.

Investigators have released an image of the accused and are urging anyone who witnessed similar behaviour or has information that could assist the investigation to contact YRP.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

46m ago

Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature: friend

A friend of a Canadian woman whose body was found on an Australian beach surrounded by dingoes says her death comes as a shock. Police in the Australian state of Queensland say a 19-year-old's body...

12m ago

Trump shares AI photo of Greenland, Canada both under American flag

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about taking over Greenland as he heads to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and meet with...

4m ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

46m ago

Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature: friend

A friend of a Canadian woman whose body was found on an Australian beach surrounded by dingoes says her death comes as a shock. Police in the Australian state of Queensland say a 19-year-old's body...

12m ago

Trump shares AI photo of Greenland, Canada both under American flag

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk about taking over Greenland as he heads to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and meet with...

4m ago

2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

14h ago

2:32
Durham police officer shot by colleague while responding to an armed mental health call

Rhianne Campbell is on Cedar Street speaking with one man who watched the incident unfold right in front of him.

16h ago

0:39
Thousands of federal workers sent into 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security: union

More than 5,000 federal workers were sent into a 'Hunger Games-style fight' for job security amid layoff notices, the worker's union reported.

17h ago

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

20h ago

More Videos