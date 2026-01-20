York Regional Police (YRP) are asking additional witnesses to come forward after a man was charged in a criminal harassment investigation linked to repeated incidents at the Markham Pan Am Centre.

Officers were called to the facility, located near Kennedy Road and Highway 7, on Jan. 12 around 3:50 p.m., for a report of a suspicious person.

According to investigators, the victim was walking toward the entrance when an unknown man began calling the victim by name, repeatedly shouting it until the victim made it inside the building.

It’s alleged that once the victim entered the swimming area, the same man was spotted sitting in the stands, watching the activity. Facility staff asked him to leave, and police were contacted. During the investigation, officers learned that the man had allegedly been attending the victim’s swim practices for several months, repeatedly showing up despite having no known connection to the victim.

On Jan. 14, police arrested and charged Luigi Kong, 54, of Markham, with criminal harassment.

Investigators have released an image of the accused and are urging anyone who witnessed similar behaviour or has information that could assist the investigation to contact YRP.