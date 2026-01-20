Toronto police searching for woman wanted in July hate‑motivated assault in Thorncliffe Park

Police describe the woman as 30 to 40 years old, standing 5'6" to 5'8" tall, and of heavy build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white shirt, black tights, black-and-white Converse shoes, and a black-and-white head covering. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 20, 2026 5:12 am.

Toronto police are appealing once again for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a suspected hate‑motivated assault that took place in July 2025 in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard on July 19, 2025, just before 4:45 p.m., after reports of an assault at a bus stop.

According to investigators, the suspect and the victim were waiting at the stop when the suspect overheard the victim speaking to another person in a language other than English. Police say the woman then made anti‑Egyptian and anti‑immigration remarks before approaching the victim and pouring water over their head.

The suspect exited the bus shortly afterward and was last seen walking eastbound on Overlea Boulevard.

Police describe the woman as 30 to 40 years old, standing 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, and of heavy build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white shirt, black tights, black-and-white Converse shoes, and a black-and-white head covering. She was also carrying a green purse.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident is being treated as a suspected hate‑motivated offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

