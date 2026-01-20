York Regional Police have charged a 66‑year‑old Toronto man after he was allegedly seen hiding behind garbage cans inside a Markham community centre while committing an indecent act.

Officers were called to the Milliken Mills Community Centre, located in the Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue area, on Dec. 5, 2025, just after 6 p.m., following reports of a suspicious man behaving inappropriately in the facility’s main hallway. According to investigators, staff and witnesses observed the man moving between multiple garbage cans, using them as cover while allegedly committing an indecent act.

The man fled before officers arrived.

Two days later, on Dec. 7, 2025, police were called back to the community centre after staff reported that the same individual had returned. Officers located the man inside the building and took him into custody.

Police have identified the accused as Vahid Hossein‑Nia, 66, of Toronto. He has been charged with indecent act.

Investigators say Hossein‑Nia was known to frequent the community centre, and they believe there may be additional incidents that have not yet been reported. An image of the accused has been released as part of the ongoing investigation.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward.