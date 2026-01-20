Man accused of hiding behind garbage cans charged with indecent act in Markham

Investigators say Hossein‑Nia was known to frequent the community centre, and they believe there may be additional incidents that have not yet been reported. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 20, 2026 11:06 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 11:09 am.

York Regional Police have charged a 66‑year‑old Toronto man after he was allegedly seen hiding behind garbage cans inside a Markham community centre while committing an indecent act.

Officers were called to the Milliken Mills Community Centre, located in the Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue area, on Dec. 5, 2025, just after 6 p.m., following reports of a suspicious man behaving inappropriately in the facility’s main hallway. According to investigators, staff and witnesses observed the man moving between multiple garbage cans, using them as cover while allegedly committing an indecent act.

The man fled before officers arrived.

Two days later, on Dec. 7, 2025, police were called back to the community centre after staff reported that the same individual had returned. Officers located the man inside the building and took him into custody.

Police have identified the accused as Vahid Hossein‑Nia, 66, of Toronto. He has been charged with indecent act.

Investigators say Hossein‑Nia was known to frequent the community centre, and they believe there may be additional incidents that have not yet been reported. An image of the accused has been released as part of the ongoing investigation.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

2h ago

In their words: Trump’s threats over Greenland draw warnings and profanities at global forum

There were grave warnings from European leaders and expletives from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday as leaders at the World Economic Forum grappled with the Greenland crisis and heightened concerns...

5m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

33m ago

1 person unaccounted for after fast‑moving house fire in Oshawa; 3 to hospital

A fast‑moving overnight house fire in Oshawa has left three adults injured and one person unaccounted for, as firefighters continue to battle hotspots and search the heavily damaged home. Emergency...

updated

40m ago

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

2h ago

In their words: Trump’s threats over Greenland draw warnings and profanities at global forum

There were grave warnings from European leaders and expletives from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday as leaders at the World Economic Forum grappled with the Greenland crisis and heightened concerns...

5m ago

'My heart dropped': Friend says Canadian who died on Australian beach circled by dingoes loved life, nature

Brianna Falk was in disbelief when she learned the Canadian whose body was found surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach was the girl she sat beside during a high school English class just three years...

33m ago

1 person unaccounted for after fast‑moving house fire in Oshawa; 3 to hospital

A fast‑moving overnight house fire in Oshawa has left three adults injured and one person unaccounted for, as firefighters continue to battle hotspots and search the heavily damaged home. Emergency...

updated

40m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canadian woman found dead on Australia beach surrounded by dingoes

Officials confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead on an Australian beach surrounded by a pack of dingoes, however the cause of death has not yet been determined.

2h ago

2:25
Mid-week snow expected before temperatures plummet again

Expect to wake up to some cold wind chills Tuesday and continue this week with snow also expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:32
Ford 'disappointed' Carney hasn't reached out after EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford casting doubt on his relationship with the Prime Minister after he says he was left in the dark on a major deal. Tina Yazdani reports on what the Premier and his critics are saying about Ford not attending the trip to China.

16h ago

2:30
Trump escalates Greenland threat, ties efforts to Nobel Peace Prize snub

U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his threats to annex Greenland in a stunning message to Norway's Prime Minister, as European leaders respond to his tariff threats. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:29
Canada's inflation rate ticks higher

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in the month of December. Business Analyst Kris McCusker dives deeper into the numbers and discusses whether or not an interest rate cut is likely to happen later this month.

17h ago

More Videos