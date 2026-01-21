Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who is wanted for breaching their statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is searching for 30-year-old Latef Tag El Din, who is serving a two-year sentence for various firearms offences and for failing to comply with an order at large at least four times.

He’s described as Arab, five-feet-10, 169 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tag El Din has full arm sleeve tattoos, which also include a skull on his right forearm, the word ‘Money’ on his right hand, ‘Building’ on his left hand, and a symbol on his neck.

Officials say he is known to frequent Calgary and Edmonton, Halifax and Kentville, N.S., as well as Vaughan, Ont. and Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.