The Big Story

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day: Carney turns the page on world order

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 21, 2026 7:23 am.

It was a standing ovation in Davos.

Prime Minister Mark Carney sparking inspiration while signifying the death of what once was in the world of international relations. Urging countries to form new alliances and leave the way things used to be in the past, as we tread forward in an era with new rules and less boundaries.

Host Richard Southern speaks to John Wright, Canadian pollster and CEO of Canada Pulse Insights, to discuss the implications of Carney’s bold words at the World Economic Forum, how U.S. President Donald Trump could use them against Canada in the upcoming trade talks, and how world leaders should take note amid a nuanced, geopolitical era.

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

3m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

updated

2h ago

22-year-old man injured in targeted shooting outside Vaughan home

A 22-year-old man is in hospital following a shooting outside a home in Vaughan in the early hours of Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Andrew Park...

26m ago

Brampton man charged with manslaughter after parking lot confrontation turns deadly

Peel police have charged a 25‑year‑old Brampton man with manslaughter following a violent confrontation earlier this month that left another man dead. According to homicide detectives, the incident...

2h ago

