It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day: Carney turns the page on world order

It was a standing ovation in Davos.

Prime Minister Mark Carney sparking inspiration while signifying the death of what once was in the world of international relations. Urging countries to form new alliances and leave the way things used to be in the past, as we tread forward in an era with new rules and less boundaries.

Host Richard Southern speaks to John Wright, Canadian pollster and CEO of Canada Pulse Insights, to discuss the implications of Carney’s bold words at the World Economic Forum, how U.S. President Donald Trump could use them against Canada in the upcoming trade talks, and how world leaders should take note amid a nuanced, geopolitical era.